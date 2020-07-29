Or Copy this URL to Share

DeJarnette-Tittle, Angenette

1971 - 2020

Angenette DeJarnette-Tittle peacefully passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She is predeceased by husband Allington P. Tittle, Sr., daughter Ange'nea DeJarnette, father Thomas L. West, Sr. She is survived by children, Ashley DeJarnette and Allington P. Tittle, Jr.; grandchildren, Alijah Miller and Aubrey Rose DeJarnette; mother, Glenda DeJarnette; 3 siblings, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives, and friends. Public Visitation 10-11AM Friday, July 31, 2020 in the chapel of of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICES. MASKS are required to enter the facility. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



