|
|
Candler, Anita
1955 - 2019
Fierce, loving, sister in Christ, devoted parent, educator, wife, mother, daughter, aunt, friend and encourager. All descriptive terms applied to Anita Pamela Isaacs Candler who transitioned to Heaven on August 29, 2019 in the presence of her family following a long, courageous battle to regain her health. The love, which radiated from Anita can only be described as infectious, as her emboldened faith adorned her as armor to approach all aspects of life's challenges she confronted. Anita's early years were spent in her birthplace of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was nurtured and loved by two devoted parents, Breda and Howard Stallworth, and spent numerous summers with her extended family in Brewton, Alabama. Following her graduation from Marian High School, she matriculated to Kentucky State University, to study Psychology and Education. She met the soon to be love of her life there, prior to her transfer in her Sophomore year to Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York to complete her Bachelor of Arts undergraduate studies. Upon graduation she returned to Cincinnati to begin her illustrious career as an educator, working originally in the Cincinnati Public School System where she attained early recognition and awards for her skills and proficiency, as well as adoration and respect from her students. She attained a Masters of Education from prestigious Xavier University while working and serving as a contributing writer for the Cincinnati Call and Post. Additionally, she served as an adjunct instructor at the University of Cincinnati. She wed Eric Michael Candler, M.D. in a 1981 ceremony in Cincinnati, Ohio. This occurred prior to her embarking on an adventure providing support to him during his medical training experiences, as well as continuing in roles in the Washington, DC and Philadelphia, PA public school systems. She also endured one of her toughest assignments in Portsmouth, VA, as a young mother and Navy Officer's wife. She survived and thrived, teaching at Norfolk State University and within the Norfolk Public School system as well as devoting time to parenting. She immensely enjoyed travelling with friends, dancing, Christian fellowship, nurturing students and young couples, as well as the ministry of counseling maturing women. Anita and her family returned to Ohio where she pursued academic experiences with smaller schools in Columbus, initially with Columbus School for Girls and subsequently with Columbus Academy where she served as Associate Instructor in the Lower School, Reading Specialist and Advisor to BOS cultural Affinity Group and liaison for Mosaic Affinity Group in the Middle School, until her health related challenges prompted her early retirement. Anita enjoyed her Christian fellowship at New Salem Baptist Church and served tenure as Deaconess. She served as an officer in the Columbus chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and was formerly a member of Links. Inc. She was an active member and past officer of the Sophisticates, Columbus Chapter. She is survived by her husband Eric, two wonderful adult children, April Patrice and Evan Michael, her parents, Breda and Howard Stallworth (Montgomery, AL) ,her sister Freda McClean (Montclair, NJ) and an aunt, Doriscine Isaacs Colley, as well as numerous family members, countless friends and well wishers. Celebration of Life 11am Friday, September 6, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43224, where the family will receive friends from 10am until the start of service. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in Anita's name to Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands, Inc. (GCCHH) at or World Vision at . Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Anita's online tribute wall @www.diehl-Whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019