Coopersmith (Nuchi), Anita
Anita (Nuchi) Coopersmith, age 94, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Coopersmith. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey (Marjie) Coopersmith; daughters, Leslie (Michael) Greenberg and Amy (Stan) Baratz; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. She was the matriarch of our family, focused on her children, grandchildren and especially her great grandchildren. A warm, smart, stunning woman, with never a bad word for anyone, she lived her life with grace and charm. She will be remembered for her sense of humor coupled with her ability to dance and party. She was our gift and we will miss her dearly. Contributions may be made in her loving memory to the Columbus Jewish Federation or the Jewish Center of Greater Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019