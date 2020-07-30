Anita DeCarlo

DeCarlo, Anita
1956 - 2020
Anita Marie DeCarlo (Kimball), 64, of Lancaster, passed away July 28, 2020, at peace. She was born to James and Nancy Kimball, July 7, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio. Anita has a brother, Randy Kimball, and a sister, Mary Hohman (Kimball). Anita graduated from Columbus West High School in 1974 and married her high school sweetheart, Tony DeCarlo. Anita was preceded in death by her father James, and her mother Nancy. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Tony of Lancaster; and her three children, Annette (Craig), Michael (Jamie), and Austin. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Chandler (Annette), Coleson (Annette), Caelie (Annette), Evelyn (Michael), Abaigeal (Annette), Alexis (Michael), Giovanni (Austin), and Piper (Austin). For full obituary, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.