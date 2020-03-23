Home

Anita Emmelhainz


1931 - 2020
Anita Emmelhainz Obituary
Emmelhainz, Anita
Anita Emmelhainz, age 89, born March 22, 1931 and passed away on March 22, 2020. Member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of New Rome. She loved to work on puzzles all the time. Preceded in death by parents Otto and Helen Emmelhainz, brothers Otto Emmelhainz Jr. and Keith Emmelhainz. Survived by brother, Richard (Charlene) Emmelhainz; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday at Sunset Cemetery. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020
