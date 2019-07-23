|
|
Foresta, Anita
1943 - 2019
Anita L. (Burke) Foresta passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. She was born March 24, 1943 in Columbus, OH to Glessner and Gertrude (Howard) Burke; also preceded in death by her husband Victor Foresta. Anita was a graduate of Bishop Hartley High School and earned a bachelor's degree in education from St. Mary of the Springs. Anita enjoyed reading and traveling with her friend Art Noel. She is survived by her brother Richard P. Burke; nephew Tim (Alita) Burke and their children Nicole and Trevor; niece Kathy Burke; cousins, extended family and friends. Graveside service will be held Tuesday July 30th at 2pm at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio; Fr. Mark Ghiloni presiding. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to The in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019