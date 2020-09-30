1/
Anita Freshley
1950 - 2020
Anita L. Freshley, age 70, passed away on September 26, 2020 at the Kobacker House, Columbus, OH. She was born on August 15, 1950 in Columbus, OH to Carl and Velma (Canan) Norris. Anita was a long time member Bloom Presbyterian Church and later Overbrook Presbyterian Church. She was a Third Grade teacher at Walnut Elementary School for many years. Anita was an avid artist and was fond of all art. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Stephen) Coy; grandson, Owen Coy; brother, Earl (Susie) Norris and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Freshley; her parents; and step-mother, Norma Norris. Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. The memorial service will be held Saturday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cathy Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Anita's memory to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214 or a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences cam be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
