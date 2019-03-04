Home

Anita Hairston Obituary
Hairston, Anita
1942 - 2019
Anita "Nita" Hairston, age 76. Sunrise March 12, 1942 and Sunset March 1, 2019. She was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Jahue Durante and Jessie Robinson, stepfather Reverend Henry Robinson and 5 siblings. Survived by loving and devoted husband, Curtis "Steve" Hairston, Sr; daughter, Tina Hairston; sons, Curtis Hairston, Jr, Eric Hairston, and Kevin (Zondra) Hairston; grandson, Kevin Hairston II; special daughter, Yolanda Towns; special granddaughter, Jasmine Yarborough; bingo buddy, Pat Edwards. Special thanks to everyone at Mt. Carmel Hospice, with a special thanks to Michelle, Precious, Nikki, Cheryl, and Tamera. Visitation 6pm and Celebration of Life Service 7pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To order flowers and offer condolences to The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
