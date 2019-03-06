Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Cenci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Jane Cenci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anita Jane Cenci Obituary
Cenci, Anita Jane
Anita Jane Cenci, age 96, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hilliard Assisted Living. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Funeral service 12pm Thursday March 14, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. Pastor Dave Shull, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice or to a . To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now