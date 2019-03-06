|
Cenci, Anita Jane
Anita Jane Cenci, age 96, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hilliard Assisted Living. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Funeral service 12pm Thursday March 14, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. Pastor Dave Shull, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice or to a . To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019