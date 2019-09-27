The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Anita Kay Brenner-Millard


1960 - 2019
Anita Kay Brenner-Millard Obituary
Brenner-Millard, Anita Kay
1960 - 2019
Anita Kay Brenner-Millard, of Columbus, died at home on September 26, 2019. She was 59. Her husband, Alan B. Millard survives along with four siblings, Linda (Jim) Fette, Westerville, Tom (Kathy) Brenner, Lexington, KY, Carol Brenner, Columbus and Lew (Diana) Brenner, Indianapolis, IN; six nieces and nephews, Beth (Mike) Kostur, Kate Fette, Jack (Nicole) Fette, Jacob Brenner, Sam (Monica) Brenner, and Jessica (Vin) Birardi. Anita was born May 23, 1960, the daughter of John and Frances (Evans) Brenner of Hanoverton. She was a 1978 graduate of United Local and a 1982 graduate of The Ohio State University. She recently retired as assistant director of human resources for State Teachers Retirement System. Previously she worked for Nationwide Insurance and Ames Department Stores. She was an avid fan of Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Blue Jackets. Extra special to her were her two dachshund pups Nash and Zeke. The family wishes to thank Mount Carmel Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anita's memory may be sent to Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
