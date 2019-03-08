Home

Anita Mae Smith


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita Mae Smith Obituary
Smith, Anita Mae
1928 - 2019
Anita Mae Smith, 90, born June 29, 1928 to James and Sue Crosier, passed away March 7, 2019. Anita was a member of Jersey Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, brother James Crosier and sister Peggy. Anita is survived by her sons, David, Doug and Mike; and sister, Karen. Family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Private graveside service Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Silent Home Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Anita's memory to . Messages may be sent to Anita's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
