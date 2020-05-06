Martina, Anita Marie
1950 - 2020
Anita Marie Martina, age 70, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Riverside Hospital. Anita was born on April 20, 1950 to Michael and Juanita (Palma) Martina. She was raised in the Grandview Heights area and graduated from Grandview Heights High School. She was an alumni of The Ohio State University where she was a proud Tridelta. Anita loved trips to Lake Erie and Florida. She worked at Cedar Point and Phillips Roxanne, before starting her longtime job at the Martina Metal Contracting Comp., where she worked as the accountant and acted as president when her father retired. Anita enjoyed going to Cincinnati Reds games and Universal Studios. Anita loved her family. She always wanted a child and her longtime prayers were answered when she adopted her son, Alan. Anita was a very caring and selfless person. She was constantly putting others needs before her own. Anita always dreamed of living on the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington that she visited and feel in love with. Anita enjoyed playing video poker at the casino and crossword puzzles. Her happiest times were going on trips with her son. Anita loved animals, she had many cats and dogs and even cared for robins and sparrows that would return to her even after being released. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, loving aunt-best friend Linda Blackburn and her husband Jim. She is survived by her son, Alan. Services at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.