Anita McMann
McMann, Anita
1940 - 2020
Anita Blanche McMann, age 80, passed away on October 14, 2020, at her home in Townsend, TN surrounded by her family and dog companion Lucie. She was born in New Castle, PA and graduated from Westminster College with a bachelor's degree in biology. She retired from Buckeye Steel Castings. Anita was preceded in death by her husband Gene McMann, brother George Coryea Jr., and her loving son Dennis Koah. Anita was very proud of her family. She instilled in all of us how important it was for family to remain close. Anita is survived by her large family that consists of daughter Kathie (Ken) Justice, four sons David, Danny, Darren (Belinda) Koah, and Joshua (Tiffany) McMann; daughter-in-law, Alicia Koah; sister Gayle Collinsworth. She loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called her Mom-Mom. Mom will be greatly missed, but her love and memories with us will live on. Visitation of friends and family will be Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207. Due to COVID guidelines, a private family funeral service will be held Monday at 10 am. Interment to follow at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery in Williamsport, Ohio. To sign and view Anita's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

