Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
1931 - 2019
Anita Vink Obituary
Vink, Anita
1931 - 2019
Anita Maralyn Vink (nee Mason), 88, passed away quickly and peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Pieter Vink. She is survived by her loving children, Gordon (Jill), Pamela, Karen (Scott Hollis); four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. A more detailed obituary can be viewed at Schoedinger.com. Family will receive friends from 10-11am Wednesday, November 27 with a memorial service to follow at 11am at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
