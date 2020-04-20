|
|
Adkins, Ann
1932 - 2020
Ann Marlene (Barr) Adkins was born August 18, 1932 to Elmer and Mary (Foust) Barr, in a house on East Mound Street in Circleville where the Mound Street School now stands. Ann died April 18, 2020 at home with the loving care of Ohio Health Berger Hospice and Home Helpers of Lancaster. She was sister to brothers Elmer Jr. and Ira who have preceded her in death. Ann was Mother to sons Mark and Travis, both of Circleville. Also surviving are a dear special cousin, Bruce Horn and wife, Patricia and family of Flagstaff, AZ.; always faithful friends, Betty and Tom Gilmore, and the best neighbors anyone could ever have, Charlene Klimovich and Bill and Brenda Walker. Ann is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Circleville. Ann graduated from Circleville High School in the Class of 1951. She had the best of times getting together with many of those classmates on the last Wednesday of each month at Goodwin's Restaurant to discuss old times and new happenings with her friends. Ann was proud to be involved in the CHS+50 reunions, held each summer at Bill and Grace Richards' Farm. Ann retired in 1988 from the State of Ohio Department of Liquor Control, after 36 years of service. She loved her flower gardens and sharing starts of her flowers with many as well as planting any new flower that came her way. Ann won many prizes on flower show entries at The Pumpkin Show over the years. She also very much enjoyed working the Pumpkin Show souvenir booth at Court and Main streets, in years past. Ann enjoyed feeding and watching Humming birds too. After retirement, She went on many trips with Carol Stevens' You Come Too travel group, and always enjoyed the people she got to meet on the trips and along the way. Ann had a very special relationship with the entire Wellman Family and employees of the funeral home. She was especially delighted during a recent visit from Christina, Cierra, Celeste and Cayli Wellman, who came all the way from Middleburg Heights to see her. The tradition of the staff of Wellman Funeral Home wearing the Red, White & Blue Flag ties to honor veterans during their funerals, was inspired by Ann. Shortly after 9/11 she gifted similar ties to the men of the Wellman family. Chuck then turned that into the standard it is still today. Due to the health crisis we are enduring, there will be a graveside service for Ann at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery Friday April 24, 2020, at 1pm, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. A special Thank You to Sue Haley for her uplifting visits, bringing flowers and McDonalds Coke! And to Valerie, Jana and Linda of the Bradley Cancer Infusion Center for all of their outstanding care over the last few years. Ann always said she wanted to enjoy flowers while she was still alive. So to honor her, please plant a flower in her memory or if you so choose please make a contribution to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Rd., Circleville, or Pickaway County Hands for Disabled, 210 Lancaster Pike, Circleville. or BOX 65 at P.O. Box 65, Circleville. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020