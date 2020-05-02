Anderson (Phillips), Ann
Ann J. (Phillips) Anderson, age 89, passed Thursday, April, 2020 at Mother Angeline McClory. Preceded in death by husband John M. Anderson, grandson Jacob "Jake" Anderson, brothers Jack and Gary Phillips and parent Thomas and Grace Phillips "The best mom ever" to eight adoring children and their families who survive her, Jane (Mark) Coughlin, Janet (Randall) Craycraft, John (Donna) Anderson, Mary Anderson, Tom (Katie) Anderson, Martha (Ray) Corbett, Anthony (Anna) Anderson, Amy (Dave) Noltemeyer; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Pat (Patty) Phillips; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ann grew up in the south-end surrounded by brothers, cousins and great friends. Her world expanded when she met and married John Anderson who took her world-wide, stationed throughout America, Japan, and finally Vermont where she lost her husband John. Ann moved back to Columbus to raise her eight children in the community she loved so dearly. Ann could be found volunteering in school cafeteria, parish festivals, school bingo and many community causes, but was happiest enjoying the many accomplishments and activities of her children and grandchildren. Ann dedicated her life to her family, raising them for over 53 years on her own after the death of John. Thank you Mom! Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and a member of Enosyawla Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Leo Preservation Society, 1451 Linwood Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43206. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view slideshow and sign online register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 4, 2020.