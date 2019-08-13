The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation at Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service at Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Ann Bailey


1935 - 2019
Ann Bailey Obituary
Bailey, Ann
1935 - 2019
Ann Bailey, age 84, of Grove City, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Ann was born in Liberty, W.V. to the late Robert W. and Delcie (Reed) Bailey. Ann was a hardworking and caring person who loved her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Allen L. Bailey. She is survived by her brothers, Arnold G. and James P. Bailey; sisters, Orpha G. Herbert, Erma D. Bailey, and Susie Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. Ann's family will receive friends 10-11 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where her funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Ann or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
