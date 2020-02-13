|
Bush, Ann
Ann Vogel Bush, age 67, passed away February 12, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1953 to the late Richard and Mary Murnane Vogel. Graduated from St. Francis DeSales High School, 1971. Received her Bachelor's Degree from Franklin University. Longtime employee at the Columbus Convention Center. Avid cyclist and hiker who loved being in nature. Preceded in death by her parents and brother John C. Vogel. Survived by son, Corey (Ashley) Bush; sister, Kelly Bush; grandchildren, Samantha and Corey Bush Jr.; life partner, Carlton H. Bush; siblings, Mary (Jim) Paisley, Joseph (Jeanette) Vogel, Barbara (Marc) Morin, Therese (Manuel) Pace, Irene (Charles) Tyack and Jean (Gary) Sephel; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. James the Less Church, 1652 Oakland Park Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Less Church. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020