Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christian Valley Baptist Church
3330 Scottwood Rd.
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Christian Valley Baptist Church
3330 Scottwood Rd.
Ann Clifton Obituary
Clifton, Ann
1942 - 2019
Ann Elizabeth Clifton, age 76. Sunrise November 13, 1942 and Sunset June 22, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 3330 Scottwood Rd. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the CLIFTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Download Now