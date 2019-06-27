|
Clifton, Ann
1942 - 2019
Ann Elizabeth Clifton, age 76. Sunrise November 13, 1942 and Sunset June 22, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 3330 Scottwood Rd. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the CLIFTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019