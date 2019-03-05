Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel 6699 North High Street Worthington , OH 43085 (614) 848-6699 Resources More Obituaries for Ann DeCesar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann DeCesar

Obituary Condolences DeCesar, Ann

1929 - 2019

Ann DeCesare, born Ann Jewett D'Onotrio on July 8, 1929 In Brooklyn, New York. Passed on March 3, 2019.Her parents were William and Paulina Mauro D'Onofrio who were born in Italy and immigrated to the United States in the early part of the 20th century. Ann prided herself on being born during "the Year of the Crash" and being part of "the Greatest Generation." Her middle name Jewett was derived from her childhood summer home in Jewett, New York. A town nestled in the Catskill Mountains along the Schoharie Creek where she enjoyed many summers and learned to swim. Ann graduated from Fort Hamilton High School of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn at the end of "the war years," where she and her classmates would wave to the returning troopships. After completing High School, she worked in Manhattan on Wall St. at Albert DeJong & Co., where currencies were traded ......a job she loved! She went on to teach at St. Michael's Elementary School in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. In 1952, she married Anthony Daniel DeCesare of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. They built a life together raising two children, Donna Ann Foreman and Anthony William DeCesare. In the late 1960's the family moved to Queens, New York, and summered in Stony Brook, Long Island. Never losing their Brooklyn roots, the Stony Brook house was well used. The DeCesares hosted family and friends on warm summer days with the waters of the Long Island sound behind their house. In the mid 1990's Tony and Ann moved to Columbus, Ohio. The pair wanted to be closer to their children, much loved son-in-law Victor Lawrence Foreman, and especially their grandchildren Nicholas Anthony, Vanessa Anne and Victoria Paula. "Nanny and Poppy" were very influential in the threesome's early rearing and it was expected that they all gathered every Sunday for dinner. Over the years, Ann had many furry friends whom she loved dearly. "Nanny" was fortunate to have enjoyed spending time with her two Great Grandchildren, Vincent Foreman and Sophia Carter. This is something she shared that "Poppy" would have loved to do. Ann passed away peacefully at Bay Village of Sarasota, Florida. She was looking forward to being re-united with her husband, Tony, sister, Lucy, brother William, cousins, friends, and in-laws who have gone before her. As well as, her Mother and Father and of course her furry friends! She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Victor Foreman, her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and llna DeCesare, grandchildren Nicholas and Cali Foreman (Great Grandson, Vincent), Vanessa and Matthew Carter (Great Granddaughter, Sophia) and Victoria Foreman, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-8pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.