Ann DeLong Blackmore
1934 - 2020
DeLong Blackmore, Ann
1934 - 2020
Ann E. DeLong Blackmore, age 86 of Columbus died Friday, November 19,2020 at Riverside Hospital Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on August 21, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nelly Edna & Phillip Bingmer, Sr. Ann worked as a waitress at Elder & Epler truck stop in Columbus Ohio. Ann then worked for many years as a cook at Westinghouse then Southwestern City Schools, where she retired in 2019. She was very active auxiliary member of Amvets Post #1928 and American Legion Post #532. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Hack" DeLong and son Clyde J. DeLong. She is survived by husband of 14 years Bill Blackmore; son Robert G. (Kathy) DeLong; grandsons Robert M (Joanna) DeLong, Brian S. (Danielle) DeLong; great-grandchildren Abigail, Robert M II, & Bodie DeLong, McKena (Hunter) Voshell; sister Helen Roby; and several nieces and nephews. She was an avid dog lover and leaves behind her dachshund Sassy 2. A Graveside Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Alton Cemetery 125 Alton-Darby Rd Galloway, OH 43119. Pastor Patti Morlock officiating.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
