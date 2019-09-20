|
McCrystal, Ann Elizabeth
1936 - 2019
Ann Elizabeth McCrystal, age 83, of Columbus, passed away September 1, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Ann's life will be held at 4 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends at a reception immediately following service lasting until 7 P.M. Saturday. To see complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019