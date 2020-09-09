1/
Ann Gangluff
Gangluff, Ann
Ann Louise Gangluff, age 77, of Marysville, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Parkside Village Senior Living. She retired from the State of Ohio Department of Corrections after serving 32 years at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. She also was an associate of the Union County Sheriff's Office and served with the Union County Discipline and Rehabilitation Center. A 1961 graduate of Calvert High School in Tiffin, she was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and spending time with her family. She was born June 9, 1943 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Otto A. and Helen Osterwalder Weinberger. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Melvin E. Gangluff. She is survived by six children, Carla Baker, Stephen Gangluff, Tamara Gangluff, Sheri Gangluff, Thomas Gangluff and Theodore Gangluff; her grandchildren, Eli (Michaela) Baker, Audrey (David) Sparks, Keely Baker, Joey (Alexis) McCann, Jamie (Steve) Terry, Michael Gangluff, Amy (Adam) Grandstaff and Anthony (Michelle) Gangluff; many great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Interment of ashes will be held at 9:30am Friday, September 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made Our Lady of Lourdes or Sheriff's Office. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Interment
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
