1/
Ann Getty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Getty, Ann
Ann Getty, age 94, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. We are all grateful that she passed quickly. She was just 5 days shy of turning 95 years. Ann was a special lady who always had a smile and gave the best hugs. The kind of hug that wraps you all the way around and you can't help but feel loved. Ann grew up on a farm near Ludington, Michigan and worked there till age 28 with her mother, aunt and sister. They raised dairy cattle, chickens and pigs and also grew fruit crops. Then she met and married her late husband Bob, and moved to Columbus, Ohio. She managed their home, was an accomplished seamstress for the family, and raised their 2 daughters, Mary and Fran. Later in Ann and Bob's marriage, they made the move to Hayden Lake, Idaho to live closer to their daughters. Ann and Bob enjoyed travelling together in the US and Canada for many years. She lived in her own home until her passing. Ann is survived by her two daughters, Fran Blum (Steve) of Liberty Lake, WA and Mary Deming (Bruce) of Coeur d'Alene, ID; sister, Fran Lodes of Claire, MI; grandson, Kevin Blum (Megan); and great granddaughter, Blake of Burien, WA; daughter, Kris Blum of San Francisco, CA; nephews, Mike Lodes (Luann) and Tom Lodes (Jill); niece, Karen Lukomski (Luke); late nephew, Mark Lodes (Terri); and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Service will be held at English Funeral Chapel in Coeur d'Alene, ID on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
English Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
English Funeral Chapel
1133 N 4th Street
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
(208) 664-3143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved