Ann Hackett

Hackett, Ann
Ann Fitzgerald Hackett, 70, of Upper Arlington, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with endometrial cancer. Born in Columbus, Ohio on May 10, 1950, to Larry and Barb (Harlor) Fitzgerald, Ann was the eldest of seven children. She graduated from Marysville High School and the University of Dayton, where she met her husband of 47 years, Thomas Hackett. Ann was a talented artist who created many beautiful watercolor paintings of her family and of nature; she also enjoyed sewing, baking, crafting with her grandchildren, and playing cards with friends and family. Above all, Ann was the best wife, mother, and grandmother a family could ask for. Her caring and compassionate spirit formed the family foundation, and all who knew her will miss her selfless kindness. She is preceded in death by her father Larry and her brother Patrick (Miriam). She is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Heather; daughter, Maureen (Russ) Nowels; son, Colin (Heidi); mother, Barbara; sister, Mary Lou (Pat) Quinn; brother, Dan (Becky); brother, John (Nita); sister, Kay (Mike) Dowds; brother, Jim (Lisa); five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Saint Patrick's Church in London, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214. Envelopes will be available. Ann's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service, London. Online condolences may be sent to www.rldfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.