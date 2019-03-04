|
Hansen, Ann
Ann Natalie Hansen, age 91, resident of Upper Arlington since 1942, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at home. The only child of Albert and Mary Elizabeth (Schaus) Hansen, she was born Sept. 15, 1927 in Newark, Ohio, of a pioneer Ohio family. Her great-great-grandfather, Hosea Cooley, came from Granville, Mass. to Granville, Ohio early in 1806. She was a graduate of St. Mary of the Springs Academy, and attended Denison University and the College of St. Mary of the Springs (now Ohio Dominican University) where she received a B.A. degree with a major in history and a minor in biological science in 1948. She received an M.A. in history from The Ohio State University, and a B. Litt. in history from Oxford University, England, where she was a member of Somerville College. She also studied at the University of Oslo, Norway, and held one of the three Oxford places at the Institute of Historical Research of the University of London. She was an instructor at the College of St. Mary of the Springs, Berea College (KY), and the University of Dayton, as well as teaching in England for a year. Miss Hansen was a reporter and feature writer for The Columbus Dispatch from 1954 to 1958. She published five books and a number of articles, and gave scholarly papers in Connecticut, San Francisco, and at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. She was a member of Phi Alpha Theta national history honor society, and in 1981 received the first Distinguished Alumni Award from Ohio Dominican. She was president of Delta Chapter, Phi Delta Gamma (OSU); of Columbus Branch, National League of American Pen Women, and of Columbus Branch, English-Speaking Union as well as serving on its Board of Governors for 25 years, and was a life member of the Ohioana Library Association. She was a long-time volunteer at the Granville Historical Society from which she received the Historian of the Year Award in 1999, and for which she edited and designed a book in 2007. Miss Hansen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and of St. Andrew Catholic Church. As a member of the Friends of the Pontifical College Josephinum, she served on its board for several years. In 2000, she was invested at St. Joseph Cathedral, Columbus, with the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Requiem High Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Church, 584 W. Broad St. with Fr. Kevin F. Lutz celebrant with burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Thursday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family's Soup Kitchen. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019