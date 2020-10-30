1/
Ann Hanzlik
1958 - 2020
Ann Elizabeth (Whitmore) Hanzlik was born on September 26, 1958 in San Francisco, California. She died on October 13, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio with her family by her side. Ann grew up in Mount Pleasant, Michigan with her older brother Steven, where her father was a professor of math education at Central Michigan University and her mother a public-school science teacher. After graduating from Beloit College with a degree in chemistry, she earned a graduate degree in science education from Ohio State University. While at Beloit College, she met Mark, whom she married in 1982. She then began a long and distinguished teaching career, first as a beloved high school physics and chemistry teacher for many years and later as a very special reading and math tutor for children with learning disabilities. In addition to a life spent as a very gifted teacher, during her last several years, she loved tending her two small businesses selling vintage books, toys, linens, and other finds. All of these vocations brought her so much joy and creativity. Ann had a beautiful and generous heart and was an incredibly bright light in the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren, family, friends, and students. She was deeply loved by all those around her. She is survived by husband, Mark Hanzlik; daughters, Jessica Hanzlik, Margaret Hanzlik, and Jennifer Hanzlik; and three grandchildren, Miranda, Arthur, and Edmund Kuehn-Hanzlik. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to the National Center for Learning Disabilities (https://www.ncld.org/). Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
