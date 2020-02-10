The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Upper Arlington Lutheran Church-Lytham Road Campus
2300 Lytham Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Upper Arlington Lutheran Church-Lytham Road Campus
2300 Lytham Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Upper Arlington Lutheran Church-Lytham Road Campus
2300 Lytham Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Hull


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ann Hull Obituary
Hull, Ann
1970 - 2020
Ann Elizabeth Hull, age 49, received the blessings of victory in the loving and comforting arms of our Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jason; children, Elisabeth Ann, Amy Grace and Joseph Jerome; parents, John and Maureen Burkhart; siblings, Matthew (Karen) Burkhart, Timothy (Erica) Burkhart and Laura (Jamie) Natalie; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Ann was preceded in death by her infant brother Daniel Burkhart, maternal grandparents William and Annabel Martin, paternal grandparents J. Arnold and Kathleen Burkhart and mother-in-law Margaret Hull. Ann attended Upper Arlington High School, active in the music and theatre department. She graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. During her career, Ann worked at the Legislative Service Commission. Her favorite job was working as a lunch lady with some of her best friends at her children's school, Olentangy Liberty Middle School. Ann was very involved in her kids' lives. She loved vacationing with family and friends. She had an incredible voice and enjoyed singing in the choir at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church as well as at Montgomery Community Church in Cincinnati. Ann's favorite thing was to be sitting on a beach with a book in her hand. Family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-8 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church-Lytham Road Campus, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220, where a memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020. The family would like to thank members of the Kidney Cancer Community, her medical care team at The James, and Hospice of Central Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware County Foundation, for deposit to The Ann Hull Fund for Kidney Cancer, 737 Enterprise Drive Suite A, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now