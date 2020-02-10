|
|
Hull, Ann
1970 - 2020
Ann Elizabeth Hull, age 49, received the blessings of victory in the loving and comforting arms of our Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jason; children, Elisabeth Ann, Amy Grace and Joseph Jerome; parents, John and Maureen Burkhart; siblings, Matthew (Karen) Burkhart, Timothy (Erica) Burkhart and Laura (Jamie) Natalie; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Ann was preceded in death by her infant brother Daniel Burkhart, maternal grandparents William and Annabel Martin, paternal grandparents J. Arnold and Kathleen Burkhart and mother-in-law Margaret Hull. Ann attended Upper Arlington High School, active in the music and theatre department. She graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. During her career, Ann worked at the Legislative Service Commission. Her favorite job was working as a lunch lady with some of her best friends at her children's school, Olentangy Liberty Middle School. Ann was very involved in her kids' lives. She loved vacationing with family and friends. She had an incredible voice and enjoyed singing in the choir at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church as well as at Montgomery Community Church in Cincinnati. Ann's favorite thing was to be sitting on a beach with a book in her hand. Family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-8 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church-Lytham Road Campus, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220, where a memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020. The family would like to thank members of the Kidney Cancer Community, her medical care team at The James, and Hospice of Central Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware County Foundation, for deposit to The Ann Hull Fund for Kidney Cancer, 737 Enterprise Drive Suite A, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020