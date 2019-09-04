Home

Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
222 N. Broad St.
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
222 N. Broad St.
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
Ann Kitzmiller


1931 - 2019
Ann Kitzmiller Obituary
Kitzmiller, Ann
1931 - 2019
Ann Loehnert Kitzmiller, 88, Lancaster, Ohio, "Changed her address" in the words of Billy Graham on September 2, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was a lifelong resident of Columbus and Central Ohio. Per Ann's wishes, a "Celebration of Life" Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 11:11am at First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Broad St., Lancaster, Ohio. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 9-11 am. "Caring Cremation" has been entrusted to the professional care of the Frank Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio, for Ann's full obituary and online condolences visit www.funerlhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
