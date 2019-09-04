|
Kitzmiller, Ann
1931 - 2019
Ann Loehnert Kitzmiller, 88, Lancaster, Ohio, "Changed her address" in the words of Billy Graham on September 2, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was a lifelong resident of Columbus and Central Ohio. Per Ann's wishes, a "Celebration of Life" Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 11:11am at First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Broad St., Lancaster, Ohio. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 9-11 am. "Caring Cremation" has been entrusted to the professional care of the Frank Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio, for Ann's full obituary and online condolences visit www.funerlhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019