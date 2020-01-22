|
Kramer, Ann
1928 - 2020
Ann Carolyn Kramer, age 91, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ann was born October 12, 1928 to Harry and Margaret Fraas in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Harry Fraas. Ann is survived by her brother, Dr. Harry Fraas; and children, Craig (Lorie), Chris, and William; grandchildren, Janet and Jennifer; and four great-grandchildren. She graduated from Worthington HS and then from Ohio State University with a BS in Architecture in 1951. During her architectural career she worked with Kellam and Foley Architects focusing on commercial buildings such as Scioto Downs Clubhouse and schools; Lazarus/Federated Department Stores working with remodeling and interior design; and Karlsberger Associates Architects focusing on hospital design including the Cleveland Clinic renovation and expansion. She greatly enjoyed painting, especially acrylic and water color, and was a past member of Worthington Area Art League. She loved traveling, camping and spelunking as well as rock and mineral collecting and was a past member for years of the Columbus Rock and Mineral Society and The Rolling Stones rock club. Memorial service to be held at 11AM Feb. 8, 2020 in Potter Chapel at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington. Family will receive friends from 10:30-11AM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020