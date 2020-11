Hopper, Ann Marie1925 - 2020Ann Marie (Kiernan) Hopper, age 94, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Lake Mary, FL. Lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio. Member of the First Community Church for over 50 years. Preceded in death by husband of 72 years, James C. Hopper. Survived by children, Steve (Sandy) Hopper, Karen Steele, and Tammy (Pat) Stump; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A gathering will take place on Friday, December 4 from 5-7pm at O.R. WOODYARD CO. (2990 Bethel Rd.). Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at https://www.orwoodyard.com/