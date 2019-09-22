|
|
McIlvoy, Ann Marie
1970 - 2019
Ann Marie "Annie" McIlvoy, age 49, passed away on Saturday, September 21st. Left to mourn her loss are her parents, Edward and Lynda McIlvoy of Reynoldsburg; brother, Brian (Tisha) McIlvoy; their children, Connor and Caroline, all of Arlington, Texas; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. Even with her many years of health issues, her smile and infectious laugh would make your day brighter. The family would like to thank the Central Ohio Hospice for their caring assistance, Lifeline of Ohio, and St. Jude Children's Research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annie's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Association of Central Ohio, 100 West Old Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 118, Worthington, OH 43085. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, September 24, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019