Ann Marie Pinnell

Ann Marie Pinnell Obituary
Pinnell, Ann Marie
1929 - 2019
Ann Marie Pinnell, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Kobacker House. She was born September 6, 1929. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bernard Pinnell, along with her oldest daughter Brenda Pinnell. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Pinnell (Danny) Lemley, and Rebecca (Marc) One Star; grandchildren, Shelly (Jeff) Frydl, Michael Lehner, T.J. (Teresa) Sabo, Staci (Michael) Mampieri, and Dawn (Matt Kinsall) Washkevich; 15 great-grandchildren. Ann was little but she was mighty. She loved hosting the holidays and did so until last year. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Private family service. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to The Humane Society in honor of Ann and her love for animals. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
