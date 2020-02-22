|
|
Albershardt, Ann Morgan
1928 - 2020
Ann Morgan Albershardt, of Granville, died on February 12, 2020. A native of Bexley, she was the only child of Walter Eugene and Elizabeth Schlotman Morgan. She was a 1946 graduate of Bexley High School and a 1948 graduate of Ward-Belmont Junior College in Nashville, Tennessee. She attended Denison University. Her greatest joy was her three sons and their families, vacations at Grand Lake, Michigan, Estes Park, Colorado, Nantucket Island, and frequent trips to Canada and Europe with her late husband and friends. She particularly enjoyed her two sewing groups, the Handcraft Ladies at her church, and "The Bags" - both of which she cherished for their friendship and support during the many years following her husband William's death in 1994. Ann was a life long member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church, where she served as as an elder, trustee, and financial secretary. She was also active in the Pleasure Guild of Children's Hospital, the Symphony Club of Central Ohio, Delta Gamma Sorority, the Childhood League of Columbus, Rocky Fork Beagles and Ramblers, and on the Kendal at Granville board. During her happy years at Kendal, she was a member of various committees including the design of phases I and II, and she especially enjoyed the new friendships she made there at Kendal. Ann is survived by William (Martha) of Kensington, Maryland, Mark (Louise) of Whitefish, Montana, and Andrew (Andrea) of Gunnison, Colorado. Six grandchildren also survive, Leslie, Elizabeth, Rachel, Davis, John and Addyson; and two great granddaughters, Piper and Lake. A memorial service will be held at Kendal at Granville on Saturday, March 28 beginning at 4 P.M. led by Rev. Ann Palmerton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Broad Street Presbyterian Church, or Kendal at Granville's Residents Assistance Fund. Arrangements made by Schoedinger Funeral Home. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020