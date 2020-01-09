|
Thorne, Ann R.
1961 - 2020
Ann R. Thorne, 58, of Gahanna, Ohio, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend and breast cancer survivor was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on January 8, 2020 following a valiant fight against leukemia. Ann was born June 6, 1961 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Joyce (Rice) Brumfield and the late Robert Brumfield. She was a 1979 graduate of Unioto High School and was employed by Mt. Carmel Health for 38 years where she worked as a respiratory therapist. Ann's memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Jeff Thorne; daughters, Christine Thorne (fiancé Anton), Jessica (Drew) Kessler and their son, Grayson; stepson, Brandon (Mary) Thorne and their children, Aaron, Luke and Peter; brother, Scott (Terri) Brumfield; nephew, Seth (Desirea) Brumfield with Logan and Stella; mother-in-law, Jane Thorne; sister-in-law, Judy Thorne; brother-in-law, Jim Thorne; many devoted and lifelong friends, including her 4-legged friend Willow. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH with a period of gathering from 12-1:30pm. A reception celebrating Ann's life will follow the service. Private interment at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSU Pelotonia Race for the Cure in Ann's memory (https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/) Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020