Teach, Ann Ries
1933 - 2019
Ann Ries Teach, 86, Village of Riverlea, Worthington, passed away on October 30, 2019. Ann was born in Frankfort, KY on March 20, 1933 to parents Paul and Ethel Ries. Ann was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1951 where she was head varsity cheerleader. She was a graduate in Fine Arts from The Ohio State University in 1955 where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She eloped in 1955 with Frank Teach, the love of her life, and they spent 58 wonderful years together, until his death in 2012. Now they are together forever. Early in their marriage, they moved to Southern California where Ann worked in the Los Angeles Public Library System while attending USC studying for a master's degree in Library Science. Upon returning to Columbus, Ann worked for the Columbus Public Libraries, on the Book Mobile, and at branches including Beechwold, Clintonville, Franklinton, Morse Road and finally opening the Reynoldsburg branch in 1968. Ann retired as a corporate librarian from Burgess & Niple, Ltd. Ann and Frank had wonderful adventures attending car shows with their 1964 Thunderbird and 1994 Corvette, going to Casinos, and boating on the Ohio River and Lake Erie with their many friends. In her later years Ann enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and relaxing with her two sibling cats, Henry and Harry. Ann is survived by dear sister, Nancy Ries Graf (Richard); brother-in-law, Robert R. Teach; sisters-in-law, Sally Teach Erikson and Shirley Teach Johnson; nephews, Jeffrey P. Teach (Linda), Todd W. Teach (Donna), Tim B. Teach (Linda), Chris Erikson (Hanna); nieces, Karen Graf Hamilton (Dan), Amy Teach Reininger (Peter), Lee Erikson Bizzini (Jim); additional great-nieces and nephews, Emily (Chris), Rebecca, Adam (Hannah), Clayton (Meghan), Jacob, and great-great-nieces, Peyton and Addison. Ann is also survived by special friends, Becky Smith (Greg) and Lisa Abrams. A private service was held at Union Cemetery on Saturday, November 16. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019