Schiermann, Ann
Ann M. Schiermann, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully at sunrise on July 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by William B. Schiermann, her beloved husband of nearly 50 years. Also preceded in death by parents Charles H. And Eleanor C. Martin, sisters Eleanor Gourley, Edith Nichols, and brothers Charles A. Martin and Warren Martin. Also preceding her in death are nephew J.T. Nichols, and nieces Shirley Kudlick, and Dorothy and Don Mularski. Ann is survived by son, Dennis W. Schiermann (Judy); daughter, Kathleen A. Frisch (Karen); and son, Stephen T. Schiermann. Also survived by grandchildren, Beth A. Jackson (Jimmy-deceased), Erin M. Kirkpatrick and Jason A. Kirkpatrick (Paula); and great-grandchildren, James C. Jackson, Jr., Zachariah A. Duschik and Makenzie B. Duschik; nephew, John Martin (Diane); and other nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1927 and was proud to be Christmas baby!She was introduced to her husband, Bill, by her brother Warren. They exchanged letters for 3 years before marrying on April 22, 1950, and moving to Chicago where Ann became a switchboard operator. Subsequently, she and her husband moved to Columbus where she was a stay at home mom, lovingly raising her three children. In later years, she and Bill both worked for Budget Rental Car, where they enjoyed driving together to various locations. Ann loved cruising, traveling to Hawaii, Europe, Central America, and so many other places. She was an avid euchre player and dog lover who was also known to enjoy a good glass of wine! Calling hours will be Sunday, July 7 from 1-4 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 8 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 11539 National Rd. SW in Pataskala, Ohio. Contributions may be made to or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Special thank you to Capital City Hospice and the staff of First & Main of Lewis Center, Memory Care Unit. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 5 to July 6, 2019