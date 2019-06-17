Home

Ann Fallon Scollay, 95, of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away on May 30, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 1923, the eldest of six children to the late Nellie Winkler and Ralph Fallon, Sr. She graduated Upper Arlington High School in 1941 and The Ohio State University in 1945. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ward and Joan (Bill) Dooley; brother, Bill Fallon; and sister, Elaine Smith. She is also survived by Pascale Marie Deschamps and nieces and nephews, Ralph Fallon, Marianne Fallon, Brad (Cathi) Fallon, Mike (Leslie) Fallon, Fred Fallon, Cliff (Ann Marie) Fallon, Ken Hoag, Wes (Kim) Hoag, Bob (Marnie) Hoag, Ralph (Mia) Smith, Karen (Larry) Good, and Laura Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband John, son-in-law Jim Ward, brothers Ralph, Jr. and Tom, sister Louise Hoag, sister-in-law Millicent Fallon, brothers-in law Robert Hoag and David Smith, and nephew Clint Fallon. She will be interred at Walnut Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Columbus at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019
