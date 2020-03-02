Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sherburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Sherburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Sherburn Obituary
Sherburn, Ann
1943 - 2020
Ann M. Sherburn, 76, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Ann was born March 2, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Peter Baker and Gertrude Josephine "Jo" Nowacki Baker. Ann was a member of Saint Edwards Catholic Church, Granville. She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Todd) Handshey; grandchildren, Todd Thomas and Taylor Handshey; in laws, Bob (Patricia) Sherburn, Sue (Ron) Lehman, Cathy (Roy) Mabry, Ronald Sherburn; sisters, Pam Baker McNelly and Patti Baker Hutton; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Earle Sherburn, son Thomas Sherburn, parents, brothers George, Larry and Michael Baker, sister-in-law Jeanne Jenkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Saint Edwards Catholic Church, 785 Newark Grandville Road, Grandville, Ohio 43023. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, Pataskala. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -