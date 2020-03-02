|
Sherburn, Ann
1943 - 2020
Ann M. Sherburn, 76, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Ann was born March 2, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Peter Baker and Gertrude Josephine "Jo" Nowacki Baker. Ann was a member of Saint Edwards Catholic Church, Granville. She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Todd) Handshey; grandchildren, Todd Thomas and Taylor Handshey; in laws, Bob (Patricia) Sherburn, Sue (Ron) Lehman, Cathy (Roy) Mabry, Ronald Sherburn; sisters, Pam Baker McNelly and Patti Baker Hutton; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Earle Sherburn, son Thomas Sherburn, parents, brothers George, Larry and Michael Baker, sister-in-law Jeanne Jenkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Saint Edwards Catholic Church, 785 Newark Grandville Road, Grandville, Ohio 43023. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, Pataskala. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020