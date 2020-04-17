|
Sullivan, Ann
1944 - 2020
Ann Sullivan, 75, died of complications of pneumonia on April 13, 2020. She was a memory care resident at Crown Pointe Care Center in Columbus, Ohio. A native of Lewes, Delaware, she was born November 1, 1944 to James and Elizabeth Steele. As a child, she lived all over the US and Europe, traveling with her family for her father's job with Martin Marietta/NASA. She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved grandparents, with whom she spent summers at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She is survived by former husband, John Sullivan; son, Mike (Edith) Sullivan; daughter, Meredith (Trey) Cahill; siblings Jim Steele, Salena (Bob) Black, Peter (Sherry) Steele, Mary (Mark) Serbanic, Jeffrey (Laurie) Steele, and Kelly (Dave) Reedy; and many nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren, Maggie Sullivan, Kate Sullivan, and Quaid Cahill, were the light of her life. In addition to spending time with her family and friends, she loved to watch movies, listen to music, read, do needlework, and collect coins. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You may leave words of condolence at www.shaw-davis.com/obituary/Ann-Sullivan.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020