Ann Trent
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trent, Ann
1949 - 2020
Ann Terrie (Shelby) Trent, passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1949 in Kevil, Kentucky to Terry and Eileen Shelby. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Hugh Jarrell. She is survived by her husband, Dan; sisters, Ruth (M.T.) Bowles and Betty Jerrell; son, Terry Daniel Trent of Northfield; four grandchildren, two nieces, and two nephews. Ann worked with her husband at Willowbe Breeding Farm in Illinois where she assisted with training of horses until she retired in 2013. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OHHA 2020 Human Benevolent Fund at 2237 Sonora Drive, Grove City, Ohio 43123 or by emailing benevolence@ohha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved