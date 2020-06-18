Trent, Ann

1949 - 2020

Ann Terrie (Shelby) Trent, passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1949 in Kevil, Kentucky to Terry and Eileen Shelby. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Hugh Jarrell. She is survived by her husband, Dan; sisters, Ruth (M.T.) Bowles and Betty Jerrell; son, Terry Daniel Trent of Northfield; four grandchildren, two nieces, and two nephews. Ann worked with her husband at Willowbe Breeding Farm in Illinois where she assisted with training of horses until she retired in 2013. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OHHA 2020 Human Benevolent Fund at 2237 Sonora Drive, Grove City, Ohio 43123 or by emailing benevolence@ohha.com.



