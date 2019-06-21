Trimmer, Ann

1930 - 2019

Ann Elizabeth Trimmer, age 89, of Amber Park, Pickerington, Ohio, died June 18, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio after a brief illness. She was born on March 20, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late John F. Heidloff and Hazel E. (Puerner) Heidloff. On October 4, 1947 she married Donald Francis Trimmer. Together they shared 62 years. Ann is survived by her children, Stephen (Kathleen) Trimmer, Aaron (Pam) Trimmer, David (Debbie) Trimmer, Robin Kegelmayer and Martin (Colleen) Trimmer; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Trimmer, daughter Deborah Trimmer and brother Ralph Heidloff. Ann retired after 25 years of service with Reynoldsburg City Schools as Head Cook. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1401 Brown Road. Ann loved all of her family and her pets dearly. She was a loving, kind, adventurous, wonderful, caring mother and person who enjoyed her family, camping, fishing, gardening, her dog and cats. Ann always had a smile and never had anything negative to say about anyone, keeping everyone's feelings in mind. Her proudest achievement was her six children. Words cannot begin to express how much she is loved and missed. A gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:30-10 AM with a memorial service being conducted at 10 AM all at the Chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. An inurnment will take place at Waldo Cemetery, 141 Winter Street, Waldo, Ohio immediately after the service concludes. Please make memorial contributions in Ann's memory to Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232.