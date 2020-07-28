Vorys, Ann
1954 - 2020
Ann Stoneman Vorys, M.D., of New Albany, OH, 65, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Her family, friends, and work colleagues will miss her generosity of spirit, wonderful sense of humor, kindness and humility, deep commitment to family and work, love for animals, and passion for gardening. She will always be remembered for the profound fortitude and courage with which she faced her nine-year battle with cancer. The daughter of Dr. Nichols and Ellen Stoneman Vorys, Ann was born and raised in Columbus. She graduated from the Columbus School for Girls and from Pomona College in Claremont, California in 1977. Ann received her M.D. from Thomas Jefferson College of Medicine in Philadelphia in 1982 and had extensive post graduate education and training, including studies at the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in London, England and in infectious disease epidemiology at John Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. Ann focused her drive to help people as an infectious disease specialist. Her career began as an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Infectious Disease Division of the Ohio State University Medical Center. At OSU, Ann conducted NIH funded AIDS trials. Ann founded the International & Domestic Public Health Foundation to focus scarce resources to combat the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. She collaborated with the Presbyterian Church, USA, International Health Ministries to sponsor a malaria control program in Africa. With grant funds from the CDC, Ann designed and implemented community-based malaria prevention programs in Malawi and Cameroon. This included malaria education and distribution of insecticide treated nets to remote communities to combat malaria. Ann's greatest source of pride and joy was her beloved son Frank, whom she adopted from Vietnam in 2002. Despite the challenges of being a single, working parent with cancer, Ann met her goal of seeing Frank begin the next phase of his life when he graduated from New Albany High School this past spring. While not one to brag, she was very proud of his proficiency in fine arts and his acceptance into one of the country's leading art schools, the Pratt Institute in New York. Ann created many fond memories during her summers on Nantucket Island and enjoyed many lifetime memories with her extended family, including her first cousins, Marion Osmun, David Osmun, Shelly Osmun Baranowski, Paige Minister Yates, Courtney Minister Hanig, H. Thorp Minister III, and Mark Minister. Ann is preceded in death by her father Nichols and son Samuel Nichols Vorys. She is survived by her son, Franklin T. Vorys; her mother, Ellen; her brothers, George Nichols Vorys and Frederic Stoneman Vorys (Anne Marie Sferra); and her nephews, George Christian Vorys and Kyle Nichols Vorys. The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. on Friday, July 31 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. A "virtual" service will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 2 p.m.; the web link will be posted on Ann's web page at www.schoedinger.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RESCUEDohio https://www.rescuedohio.org/
.