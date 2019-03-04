|
|
Toland, Anna Belle
1933 - 2019
A funeral service celebrating the life of Anna Belle (Davis) Toland, age 85, of Millersport, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Kae Merold officiating. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Burial will take place in Blacklick Cemetery. Anna Belle was born May 29, 1933 in Alexandria, Ohio to the late Clarence and Gladys (Dickenson) Davis. She passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. A graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School (1951) and Capital University (1956), she retired from Columbus Public Schools in 1991 after 35 years of teaching. Following her retirement, she subbed for another 11 years. A long-time member of Fairmoor Presbyterian Church in Columbus and a former member of the Millersport United Methodist Church, Anna Belle was presently an active member of the Outville Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, was active in VBS, taught Sunday School and played the organ and piano. She was also a member of Twig 13 in Millersport, the Millersport Lions Club and worked the Millersport Sweet Corn Festival. She was a Girl Scout leader and was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. She is survived by a son, Randall (Brenda) Toland of Alpena, Michigan; daughter, Lisa (Ray) Mitchell of Pickerington; four grandchildren, Janis (John) Galarza, Justa Toland, James Toland and Jeffrey Toland; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Anyanka and Vanellape Galarza; sisters-in-law, Roseanne Davis and Jeanne Davis, both of Pataskala, and Barbara (Robert) Beveridge of Salineville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Leroy Toland, on November 26, 2015 and by two brothers Edwin Davis and Charles Davis, and a sister Gloria Boardman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millersport Fire Department, Fairhope Hospice and the . Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Anna Belle or to sign an online guest book. Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Anna Belle and her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019