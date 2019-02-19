|
Brett, Anna
Anna J. Brett, age 77, born July 7, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio and passed away February 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Catherine, brothers James, John and two infant brothers. Anna was retired from Wendy's Corporate offices in Dublin. Anna is survived by her sister, Mary; sister-in-law, Reba (James); nieces and nephews, Deborah, Donald, Patricia, Richard, Kathy and David (Jennifer); great nieces and nephews, Chad, Carol (Shaun), Heather (Rodney), Jennifer (Rich), Katie, Ryan and Evan; Makenzie, Benjamin, Harleigh, Makayla, Brooklynn, Autumn and Sophia. Per Anna's wishes there will be no viewing times. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 5225 Refugee Road, Columbus with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St. Fr. James Coleman, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019