Compton, Anna
1950 - 2019
Anna G. Compton, 69, passed away Aug. 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Tilden and Millie Clay. Anna is survived by children, Betty (Mark) Dembek, Robert Compton, and Christine Browning; grandchildren, Seth Daniel Jeffers, Faris Abdul Ghani, and Iladeen May Eckenrode; siblings, Linda Wingler, Freddie Clay, Doris Meritte, Bonnie Donnelly, and Argie Clay. She worked at Kroger and previously, Kmart. Memorial Service Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 6pm with gathering one hour prior at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019