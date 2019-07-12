Corbin, Anna

1924 - 2019

Anna Corbin, 94, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born December 15, 1924. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Corbin, son Patrick Corbin, and brother Eddie Ferguson. Anna is survived by her daughter, Cathy Johnson; three grandsons, Tim Johnson, Justin Corbin, and Chod (Carie) Johnson. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Sue Johnson and Ashley Hockenbery. Lastly, she is survived by her five great grandchildren, Kristyn Johnson, Caitlyn Johnson, Jaden Johnson, Reagan Catherine Johnson; and one great-great grandchild, Kinsley Kesselring. Anna is also survived by her dog, Kelly "Doofus". Anna attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help and was an alumni of Holy Family. She liked to read, go on rides and was a great cook. Anna's family will receive friends Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. The funeral service will be held at Holy Family Church at 9:30am Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019