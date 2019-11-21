Home

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Anna E. Clemmer


1927 - 2019
Anna E. Clemmer, 92, of Columbus, passed on Nov. 20, 2019. She was born on Aug. 12, 1927 in Louisa, Kentucky to George D. and Della (Bauer) Young who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband of 55 years Athel "Pete", 4 siblings Joy Young, Gwendolyn Edgar, Fred Young, George Young Jr. and daughter-in-law Laurie Clemmer. She is survived by Steven (Geraldine) Clemmer, Judith (Dennis) Lewis, C. George (Sally) Clemmer, Athel "Ace" (Gladys) Clemmer, and Jeffrey Clemmer; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Anna was a legal secretary for years in Columbus, and finished working for the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was a long time member of the North United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
