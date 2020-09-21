Anna Ferri

Or Copy this URL to Share

Ferri, Anna

Anna Mae Ferri, age 83, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from Laurels of Norworth, Worthington, OH. Preceded in death by loving husband Frank Joseph Ferri. Survived by sons, Mark and Jeff (Diane) Ferri; grandchildren, Michelle, Austin and Steven Ferri; numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and dear friends. No calling hours or service per request of Anna. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH, 614-895-3200. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store