1/
Anna Ferri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ferri, Anna
Anna Mae Ferri, age 83, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from Laurels of Norworth, Worthington, OH. Preceded in death by loving husband Frank Joseph Ferri. Survived by sons, Mark and Jeff (Diane) Ferri; grandchildren, Michelle, Austin and Steven Ferri; numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and dear friends. No calling hours or service per request of Anna. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH, 614-895-3200. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skunza Funeal Service
5819 Emporium Square
Columbus, OH 43231
(614) 895-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved