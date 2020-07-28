Anna Fries

Fries, Anna
1929 - 2020
Anna C. Fries, died peacefully on July 26, 2020 in Columbus, OH; she was 91 years old. Anna was born in Sofia, Bulgaria. In addition to her parents Antonia Schaaf Kosorotoff and Sergej Kosorotoff, she is preceded in death by her brother Anthony and her husband of 56 years James R Fries, Sr. Anna is survived by her children, James (Marie) R. Fries, Jr., Stephen (Holly) Fries, Timothy (Emma) Fries, Thomas (Jody) Fries and Barbara (Dave) Peabody. She is also survived by grandchildren, Laura Fries, Carolyn Fries, Mitchell Fries, Margaret (Michael) Hansen, Christopher (Alexandra) Peabody, Benjamin Peabody, Katherine Fries, Julia Fries, Matthew Fries, Matthew Peabody, Olivida Peabody and Allyson Fries; and two great grandchildren, Elizabeth Hansen and Jude Hansen. Anna is also survived by sister, Maria Magers Roberts; and nephew, Alexander Kosorotoff. She married her late husband, James R. Fries in Linz, Austria in 1950 where he worked as a representative for American War Relief Services and where she assisted him in his work. Upon returning to the United States with her husband, she raised a family of five children before she returned to university in 1972 at the Ohio State University, graduating in 1976 cum laude with a degree in business administration. For sixteen years she worked as an accountant for General Motors before retiring in 1992. She wrote a book "Memoirs of a Stateless Person", an account of her childhood spent in Europe before, during and after WWII and of her love for her adopted country, the United States. Her husband James died after fifty six years of marriage in 2007. Since then she has devoted herself to charitable work in her parish with the St. Vincent de Paul Society ministry to the poor and other charities while she was able. She has been a long time member of the Embroidery Guild of America and the Japanese Embroidery Center. After physical limitations made it impossible for her to work for her favorite charities, she devoted herself to the financial support of the USO because some of her grandchildren are in the Military and she supported the Catholic Military Chaplaincy, the Columban missionaries, her parish's St. Vincent de Paul Society and other charities. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, August 5th at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on August 6 at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery following the Mass. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Her family and Mrs. Fries want to express their heartfelt thanks to her long time family physician, Dr. Robert Ecker, MD, Dr. Dennis Calnon MD cardiologist par excellence and his partners. Mrs. Fries wishes to thank Dr. Brown MD of the Northwest Eye Center for preserving her eye sight into old age, and Dr. Moats DDS and staff for preserving her dental health for all these years. Also a special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio, especially Val, Lisa, Pamela, Marci and Anne, and Homecare Assistance of Columbus, especially Brenda and Brooke. Thank you as well to her friend Joan Hoy for her support and, neighbors especially the Burky and Paulsen families for generous neighborly assistance. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.